Nancy Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan
United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan this week as part of her Asia tour despite warnings from US President Joe Biden.Full Article
It has been reported that Nancy Pelosi is acting on her own regarding whether or not to go to Taiwan. The Chinese government is..
Taiwanese defense officials have canceled the leave of some soldiers and officers “to immediately prepare" for the chance of war..