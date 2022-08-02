NSW minister calls for Stuart Ayres to resign over John Barilaro saga
Published
A NSW minister has called for Stuart Ayres to resign over his role in the John Barilaro trade posting drama.Full Article
Published
A NSW minister has called for Stuart Ayres to resign over his role in the John Barilaro trade posting drama.Full Article
Embattled Trade Minister Stuart Ayres has accepted his job is on the line over the John Barilaro saga and concedes he should have..
Stuart Ayres has denied making any decisions to benefit John Barilaro, as the saga over the former NSW deputy premier's plum New..