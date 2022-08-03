LIV Golf stars sue PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other professional golfers are suing the PGA Tour, arguing the organisation has violated US antitrust law by..
Phil Mickelson, alongside the likes of Ian Poulter and Bryson DeChambeau, are reportedly taking legal action against the PGA Tour..