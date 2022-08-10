Chloe Lattanzi shares video tribute to mum Olivia Newton-John
Published
Chloe Lattanzi pays tribute to mum Olivia Newton-John in sweet video of pair singing a duet.Full Article
Published
Chloe Lattanzi pays tribute to mum Olivia Newton-John in sweet video of pair singing a duet.Full Article
Dame Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, has paid tribute to her "safe place and heart space" following the actress'..
Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi posted a tribute photo album after the actress died on August 8.
Watch VideoOlivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with..