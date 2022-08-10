Nope: Jordan Peele’s latest movie, alas, lives up to its name
Published
The gifted auteur’s new film, Nope, is ambitious and full of potential but ultimately feels pasted together with nothing stronger than unadulterated optimism.Full Article
Published
The gifted auteur’s new film, Nope, is ambitious and full of potential but ultimately feels pasted together with nothing stronger than unadulterated optimism.Full Article
Watch VideoThe stylized action romp "Bullet Train," starring Brad Pitt, arrived with a $30.1 million opening weekend, according to..
The gifted auteur’s new film, Nope, is ambitious and full of potential but ultimately feels pasted together with nothing stronger..