New Langya virus, possibly spilled over from animals, infects dozens in China
Published
The first Langya virus sample was detected in late 2018 from a farmer in Shandong province in China who sought treatment for a fever.Full Article
Published
The first Langya virus sample was detected in late 2018 from a farmer in Shandong province in China who sought treatment for a fever.Full Article
The new "Langya" virus has already infected dozens across two of China's eastern provinces.
A new virus, known as the Langya virus, has been found to be infecting 35 people in China. With no cure available, scientists are..