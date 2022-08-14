Swans break Collingwood streak to surge into top two
The Swans have raced to second place on the ladder with a strong win over Collingwood which brought the Magpies’ 11-game winning streak to an end.Full Article
Collingwood are on an amazing 11-game winning streak, which has taken them to second-top of the AFL ladder. But have they finally..