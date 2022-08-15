Ponga, Mann escorted from toilet cubicle
The Knights are investigating after video emerged of Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann being kicked out of a toilet cubicle they were in together at a pub.Full Article
The Newcastle Knights have reportedly launched an investigation after footage emerged of fullback Kalyn Ponga and teammate Kurt..
Newcastle are unsure when the clip was filmed and are still trying to determine the reason for the pair’s run-in with security.