Bomb maker convicted over Bali bombings set to walk free
Bomb maker Umer Patek, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the Bali bombings, is set to walk free from prison after he was given an early release.Full Article
The federal government will make "diplomatic representations" as Indonesia prepares to release the bomb maker behind the 2002 Bali..