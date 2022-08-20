Islamic State 'Beatle' jailed in US over hostage beheadings
A member of the so-called Islamic State "Beatles" has been jailed for life over his role in the murder of four American hostages.
A U.S. federal judge on Friday sentenced a member of an Islamic State cell known as "The Beatles" to life in..
Elsheikh was given a life sentence for each of the eight counts he was convicted of in April, which are due to run concurrently.