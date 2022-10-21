Alligator Blood cleared by vets to run in Cox Plate
Published
Alligator Blood will take his place in Saturday’s $5 million Cox Plate after passing a second veterinary inspection on Friday.Full Article
Published
Alligator Blood will take his place in Saturday’s $5 million Cox Plate after passing a second veterinary inspection on Friday.Full Article
Racing Victoria vets say Alligator Blood has shown signs of lameness in his off fore, but the stable says he has no issue.
Gai Waterhouse says Alligator Blood is a much better chance of winning her first Cox Plate than betting suggests, as the door opens..