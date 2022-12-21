Taliban places indefinite ban on women’s university education
The Taliban's crackdown on women's rights has worsened with the administration placing an indefinite ban on women's university education.Full Article
The minister of higher education in the Taliban government on Thursday defended his decision to ban women from universities — a..
Video posted by local media showed dozens of women marching on a street in western Kabul on Thursday (December 22), protesting a..