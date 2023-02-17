First Victorian to contract Murray Valley encephalitis since 1974 dies
A Victorian woman in her sixties has died after becoming the first person in the state to contract the mosquito-borne disease in almost 50 years.Full Article
Victoria has recorded its first human death from the rare Murray Valley encephalitis virus in almost 50 years.