Passengers killed and injured in train collision in Greece
Published
At least 16 people have been killed and 85 injured after a passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece.Full Article
Published
At least 16 people have been killed and 85 injured after a passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece.Full Article
A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece early on Wednesday, killing many people and injuring..
The intercity passenger service was travelling from Athens to Thessaloniki with 350 passengers onboard when it collided with a..