MI5 missed chance to stop Ariana Grande concert attack, probe finds
Published
Britain’s domestic intelligence agency’s head Ken McCallum said he was “profoundly sorry that MI5 did not prevent the attack”.Full Article
Published
Britain’s domestic intelligence agency’s head Ken McCallum said he was “profoundly sorry that MI5 did not prevent the attack”.Full Article
Britain’s domestic intelligence agency didn’t act swiftly enough on key information and missed a significant opportunity to..
British intelligence officials missed a “significant opportunity” to prevent the the 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande..