Woman missing 30 years found in Puerto Rico nursing home
Published
A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico.Full Article
Published
A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico.Full Article
A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in..