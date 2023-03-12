Virat Kohli racks up 28th Test century
Virat Kohli has ended a more than three-year-long wait for his 28th century in Test match cricket.Full Article
Virat Kohli recorded his second slowest Test century ever as he took 241 balls to reach the milestone. It took Kohli 41 innings..
Shubman Gill's career-best 128 and an unbeaten 59 from Virat Kohli keep India in contention with a strong reply to Australia in the..