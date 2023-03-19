Doyle strikes late to fire Sheffield United into FA Cup semi-finals
Sheffield United came from behind twice to edge Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in an entertaining FA Cup quarter-final and book a Wembley trip.Full Article
Sheffield United will be without Tommy Doyle and James McAtee for their Wembley semi-final clash against Manchester City in April..