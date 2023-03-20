US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa
Published
After almost two years since being abducted by Islamic extremists, a US aid worker and a French journalist have been freed in West Africa.Full Article
Published
After almost two years since being abducted by Islamic extremists, a US aid worker and a French journalist have been freed in West Africa.Full Article
ViewA humanitarian aid worker from the United States who was abducted by a militant group and held hostage for over six years in..