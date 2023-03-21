Violent protests continue after French government survives no-confidence votes
Published
The French government has survived two no-confidence votes, meaning the retirement age will rise, causing another round of violent protests.Full Article
Published
The French government has survived two no-confidence votes, meaning the retirement age will rise, causing another round of violent protests.Full Article
World News Report- The final votes have been counted. The BBB (Farmers Citizens Movement) gained a staggering 17 seats and the..