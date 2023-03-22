Prince William visits Poland to thank troops
The Prince of Wales has made a two day visit to Poland to meet with troops involved in the war against Ukraine, praising them for "defending our freedoms".Full Article
The Prince of Wales meets troops in Poland an hour's drive from the border with Ukraine.
Prince William has made a secret trip to Poland to "personally thank" Polish and British troops supporting Ukraine.