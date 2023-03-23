Senator Lidia Thorpe pushed to the ground by police
The independent senator was part of a counter protest at a rally outside Parliament House by British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull.Full Article
Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe was pulled to the ground by police when she interrupted an anti-transgender rally outside..