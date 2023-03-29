Elder removed from Obama event Welcome to Country
Elder and Traditional Owner Aunty Joy Murphy was removed from the Welcome to Country at a Barack Obama event.Full Article
Wurundjeri elder Aunty Joy Murphy will perform a Welcome to Country at a business lunch with former US president Barack Obama in..
Wurundjeri elder Aunty Joy Murphy says she was dropped from giving a Welcome to Country at former US president Barack Obama’s..