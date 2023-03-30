Pauline Hanson disgusted by Mark Latham comment
Published
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has publicly condemned Mark Latham’s homophobic comments on social media.Full Article
Published
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has publicly condemned Mark Latham’s homophobic comments on social media.Full Article
The Australian Labor Party/ALP has declared war on Australian Fathers they are planning to delete the few protections that..
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has condemned Mark Latham over a homophobic Twitter post directed at Sydney independent MP Alex..