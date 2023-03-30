Pauline Hanson condemns 'disgusting' Latham comments
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has condemned Mark Latham over a homophobic Twitter post directed at Sydney independent MP Alex Greenwich.Full Article
The One Nation leader has condemned homophobic comments made by her NSW party leader, describing them as disgusting and demanding..