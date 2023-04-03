Former ultra-Orthodox school principal Malka Leifer found guilty of rape
The jury found Leifer guilty of 18 rape and sexual assault charges, and not guilty of nine, despite never being told she had fled to Israel in 2008.Full Article
The former principal of a Jewish girls' school in Australia has been found guilty of sexually abusing two students.
Former ultra-Orthodox Jewish principal Malka Leifer has been found guilty of the indecent assault, rape of two students.