US Navy challenges Beijing in South China Sea amid Taiwan drills
Published
A US Navy destroyer passed through waters claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea, as China begins its third day of military drills around Taiwan.Full Article
Published
A US Navy destroyer passed through waters claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea, as China begins its third day of military drills around Taiwan.Full Article
China has increased its defense budget facing resistance to its growing territorial ambitions from several fronts ranging from..
By Alex Willemyns
Bucking increasingly bellicose threats from Beijing, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with a..