In the Herald: April 12, 1972
Qantas pilots seek salary increases, “words seem so futile” said Charlie Chaplin and Concorde permission criticised.Full Article
Restriction of “cracker night” bonfires urged, postmen seek dog repellent, and woman 104 today
