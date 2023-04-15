Waratahs captain runs in 40-metre try
Jake Gordon intercepts an attempted grubber kick by the Force, running half of the length of the field to take the Waratahs out to a 22-6 lead heading into the half time break.Full Article
With their season on life support, the Waratahs beat the Western Force 36-16 thanks to a masterclass from their captain.