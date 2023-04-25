Jack Wighton set to join South Sydney in 2024
Published
Jack Wighton informed coach Ricky Stuart and his teammates that he’d be leaving the Raiders on Tuesday afternoon.Full Article
Published
Jack Wighton informed coach Ricky Stuart and his teammates that he’d be leaving the Raiders on Tuesday afternoon.Full Article
Tears flowed from both South Sydney-bound star Jack Wighton and coach Ricky Stuart after the Green Machine’s thrilling win.
South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou took aim at the "circus" around Jack Wighton's signing.