Madame Tussauds London unveils new waxwork of Queen Camilla
Ahead of King Charles III's coronation, Madame Tussauds London have created a new waxwork of Queen Camilla, looking regal in a tiara, gown and sash.Full Article
A new figure joins King Charles in new The Royal Palace experience, as the Baker Street attraction prepares to celebrate its eighth..
It comes after the flagship museum in the capital opened a new Royal Palace experience in the lead-up to the coronation