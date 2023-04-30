Ukrainian drones strike Crimea oil depot
Ukraine has called a drone attack on a large fuel depot in Russian-annexed Crimea "God's punishment" for a deadly missile strike the day before.Full Article
The attack on the annexed peninsula comes as Russia braces for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
A massive blaze erupts at an oil depot in Crimea - with local authorities saying a drone strike could be the cause of the fire. RT..