Perez pips Verstappen to claim Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Red Bull
Published
The safety car played into Sergio Perez’s hands as Red Bull maintained their winning start to 2023.Full Article
Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix Track: Baku street circuit Weather: dry 22°C Tarmac: dry 32°C Humidity: 65% Wind: 2 km/h SW..
Red Bull's Sergio Perez overtakes Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the sprint at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.