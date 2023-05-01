UN warns more than 800,000 refugees could flee fighting in Sudan
Published
The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian crisis in Sudan as fighting continues between rival military factions despite a supposed ceasefire.Full Article
Published
The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian crisis in Sudan as fighting continues between rival military factions despite a supposed ceasefire.Full Article
As the civil war in Sudan continues into its fourth week—with more than 19 million people facing hunger and severe shortages of..