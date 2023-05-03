Bolsonaro’s home raided, phone seized in probe of vaccine records
Despite being a strident coronavirus sceptic who vowed never to get the vaccine, the former president was registered as vaccinated in public records.Full Article
SÃO PAULO—Brazil’s federal police raided the home of former President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasília on Wednesday as part of a..