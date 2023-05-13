Kate Middleton opens Eurovision 2023 Grand Final with surprise performance
Published
The Princess of Wales stunned viewers with a cameo at the beginning of the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final, opening the event with a piano performance.Full Article
Published
The Princess of Wales stunned viewers with a cameo at the beginning of the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final, opening the event with a piano performance.Full Article
The Princess of Wales took part in the opening sequence for the Eurovision final and music fans took to social media to share their..
The Princess of Wales was part of the opening sequence for the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest held in Liverpool on..
Fans at home were delighted to see Devon star Joss feature in the opening for tonight's show (May 13)