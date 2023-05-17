Child dead, 23 people missing after hippopotamus capsizes canoe
A long canoe was carrying 37 people across the Shire River on their way from Malawi to neighbouring Mozambique when it was hit by the hippo.Full Article
A one-year-old child has died and 23 other people are missing after a hippopotamus charged and capsized a canoe on a river in..