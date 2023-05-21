Queensland sky lights up with spectacle that’s out of this world
Videos posted online show a meteor plummeting to Earth near Townsville on Saturday night, with locals reporting a loud bang and a bright flash of light.Full Article
A meteor has created a spectacle in the night sky across Queensland's north and far north.