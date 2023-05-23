‘I can be the best player in the game’: Schuster
After dropping seven kilograms and making a successful return from injury last weekend, Josh Schuster has set himself the loftiest of ambitions.Full Article
Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have green-lighted Josh Schuster's claim that he can become the best player in the game.