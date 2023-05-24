Great-grandmother dies after she was allegedly Tasered by NSW police officer
Clare Nowland, 95, has died at Cooma Hospital a week after she was allegedly Tasered by a NSW police officer.Full Article
Senior constable Kristian White has been charged over the alleged Tasering of 95-year-old Clare Nowland in Cooma.
Australia is a country addictively hostile to the elderly. Despite being a continent that speaks to immemorial origins, respect..
The police officer who fired a taser at a 95-year-old grandmother in southern NSW has been taken off duty.