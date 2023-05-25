Major fire breaks out in Surry Hills
A spokesman for police said the blaze broke out about 4pm on Elizabeth Street near Central Station.Full Article
Fire and Rescue NSW says the remaining walls of a fire-damaged building could collapse at any moment and send deadly projectiles..
A major fire has broken out near Central Station in Sydney. Emergency services are on the scene.