Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years over January 6 attack
The sentence given to Oath Keepers extremist group founder Stewart Rhodes is the longest handed down so far in the hundreds of Capitol riot cases.Full Article
Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was dealt the longest prison sentence among the hundreds of..
The founder of a far-right extremist group has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for inciting his followers to join the attack..