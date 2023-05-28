Sidebottom subbed out of game 300 with knee injury
Published
Steele Sidebottom’s major milestone game has ended mere minutes in because of a knee injury that caused him to be subbed out of the clash with North Melbourne.Full Article
Published
Steele Sidebottom’s major milestone game has ended mere minutes in because of a knee injury that caused him to be subbed out of the clash with North Melbourne.Full Article
In his 300th game, Steele Sidebottom suffered a knee injury after tangling with Cameron Zurhaar.