‘Terrifying’ Merri Creek rapist jailed for 20 years
Published
Joel Russo abducted and repeatedly raped a woman in Melbourne’s inner north in 2019, just months after being released from jail for another violent sexual attack.Full Article
Published
Joel Russo abducted and repeatedly raped a woman in Melbourne’s inner north in 2019, just months after being released from jail for another violent sexual attack.Full Article
A rapist who dragged a woman into a creek and tried to drown her before subjecting her to horrific sexual abuse has been jailed.