Critical Ukrainian dam near Kherson destroyed sparking region-wide evacuations
A major dam in Russian-occupied Ukraine has been destroyed, prompting evacuations and fears for large-scale devastation.Full Article
The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of blowing up the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River…and has called for people..
A vast dam on the front lines of the war in southern Ukraine has been destroyed, according to video verified by NBC News and local..