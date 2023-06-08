Koroisau suffers suspected broken jaw in blow for Tigers and NSW Blues
Published
The news gets worse for the NSW Blues with hooker Api Koroisau suffering a suspected broken jaw while trying to tackle a Queenslander on Thursday night.Full Article
Published
The news gets worse for the NSW Blues with hooker Api Koroisau suffering a suspected broken jaw while trying to tackle a Queenslander on Thursday night.Full Article
Blues coach Brad Fittler bristled at Tino Fa'asuamaleaui after Apisai Koroisau suffered a broken jaw.