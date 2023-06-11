US confirms China has a spy base in Cuba
An official in the Biden administration said the US intelligence community has been aware of China’s spying and its efforts to set up intelligence-gathering operations worldwide.Full Article
A Biden administration official has disclosed that China has maintained a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019 as part of its..
A Biden administration official said that the Chinese spy base was an issue inherited from President Donald J. Trump, and that..