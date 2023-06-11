Australia claim World Test Championship title with emphatic victory
Published
Australia have claimed their first World Test Championship title with an emphatic 209-run victory over India at the Oval on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Australia have claimed their first World Test Championship title with an emphatic 209-run victory over India at the Oval on Sunday.Full Article
It was hard luck for Team India as Australia outclassed Rohit Sharma led team in all departments of the game and won the match by..
Watch highlights from the fifth and final day of the World Test Championship final as Australia beat India by 209 runs to take the..