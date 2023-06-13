Morrison, Gallagher deny misleading parliament over Higgins rape allegation
Published
Scott Morrison and Katy Gallagher have both denied misleading the parliament over what they knew about Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation.Full Article
Published
Scott Morrison and Katy Gallagher have both denied misleading the parliament over what they knew about Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation.Full Article
Katy Gallagher has once again denied misleading parliament over her knowledge of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations.
Senator Gallagher told reporters it was “never true” that she had known about Higgins’ allegations for weeks, or that Labor..