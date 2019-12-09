Jaguar I-Pace to receive more range thanks to lessons learned in racing electric SUV Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Taking a leaf out of Tesla's book, Jaguar on Monday announced an over-the-air software update for the I-Pace that will see the electric SUV receive more range. Jaguar said I-Pace owners can expect about 8 percent more range, equating to about 12 miles in the real world, though the vehicle's EPA-rated range will remain unchanged at 234 miles. The... Taking a leaf out of Tesla's book, Jaguar on Monday announced an over-the-air software update for the I-Pace that will see the electric SUV receive more range. Jaguar said I-Pace owners can expect about 8 percent more range, equating to about 12 miles in the real world, though the vehicle's EPA-rated range will remain unchanged at 234 miles. The... 👓 View full article

